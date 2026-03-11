FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 25,247 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

