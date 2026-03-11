Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Flex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 360,553 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 220.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

