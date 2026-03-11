Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) CEO Sells $146,640.00 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $146,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,693.24. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.26.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.