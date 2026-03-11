First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.86. 9,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.

