First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.86. 9,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index. The Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies that are active in platinum group metals (PGM) mining based on revenue analysis of those companies.
