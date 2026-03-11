First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,440 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the February 12th total of 226,769 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,972,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,043,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $626,000.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FGM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.