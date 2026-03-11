First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,452 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of First Solar worth $63,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in First Solar by 550.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. First Solar Gains Analyst Support (Yahoo)

Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary highlights FSLR underperformance versus some energy peers this year, noting it has lagged while others surged — useful context for sector-relative positioning but not new company-specific data. FSLR Sinks While Peers Surge (24/7 Wall St.)

Media commentary highlights FSLR underperformance versus some energy peers this year, noting it has lagged while others surged — useful context for sector-relative positioning but not new company-specific data. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling disclosed on March 9 — multiple executives (including CEO Mark Widmar, CFO and other senior officers) sold shares at ~ $190.36. Heavy, broad-based insider sales can raise short-term concern about insider conviction and may amplify downside if investors interpret them as signaling less confidence. See CEO filing. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sale

Large, clustered insider selling disclosed on March 9 — multiple executives (including CEO Mark Widmar, CFO and other senior officers) sold shares at ~ $190.36. Heavy, broad-based insider sales can raise short-term concern about insider conviction and may amplify downside if investors interpret them as signaling less confidence. See CEO filing. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation alert: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into First Solar on behalf of investors — this can increase legal uncertainty and headline risk while an inquiry develops. Pomerantz Investigation (GlobeNewswire)

Investor litigation alert: Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into First Solar on behalf of investors — this can increase legal uncertainty and headline risk while an inquiry develops. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds flagged: reporting highlights a rapidly shrinking backlog and potential long‑term exposure to phasing-out U.S. tax credits (scheduled 2030–2033), which could pressure bookings and margins over time if not offset by new contract wins or policy extensions. Backlog & Tax Credit Risk (Yahoo)

Insider Transactions at First Solar

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,983,826.91. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $716,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,887.15. The trade was a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $9,133,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $289.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.65.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average is $236.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

