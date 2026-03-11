First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $66,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of GLW opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $162.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

