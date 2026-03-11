First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in American States Water Company $AWR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.23% of American States Water worth $63,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,414,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after buying an additional 258,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American States Water by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $37,846,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. American States Water Company has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. American States Water had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

