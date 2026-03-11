First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of OneSpaWorld worth $65,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,538,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,401 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,055,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.07 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.45%.OneSpaWorld’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 154,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Zacks Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

