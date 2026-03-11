First Trust Advisors LP Has $65.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Hormel Foods worth $65,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 107.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,769,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,735,000 after purchasing an additional 581,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 67.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

