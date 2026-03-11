First Trust Advisors LP Has $62.22 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $62,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

