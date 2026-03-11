First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,900 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the February 12th total of 131,791 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,394 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFLG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AFLG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 53,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,732. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

