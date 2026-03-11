Financial Comparison: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.71% 8.36% 3.47% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 6 5 1 2.58 Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Brenmiller Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.58 billion 1.09 $132.91 million $0.52 22.79 Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 0.96 -$6.77 million ($206.44) 0.00

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Brenmiller Energy on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

