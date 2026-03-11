Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,014 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the February 12th total of 41,462 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 23,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $77.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

