Ferrari N.V. $RACE Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $35,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Ferrari by 28.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,234 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,995,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More.

Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More.

Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More. Positive Sentiment: External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More.

External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More.

Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More.

Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More.

Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More.

Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More.

Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More.

Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More.

Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several critical/pressure pieces signal that motorsport setbacks are the main near-term risk to sentiment despite solid capital allocation and brand strength. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays set a $420.00 target price on Ferrari and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $481.67 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.61.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $346.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $519.10.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $3.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

