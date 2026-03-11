Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 10970797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Fastly alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fastly

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Fastly news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 73,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $1,552,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,580,513 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,603.78. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $643,024.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,836,109.90. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,393,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,502. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,825,000 after buying an additional 310,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,943,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,339,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,864,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,789,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.