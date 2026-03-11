Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 40,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,869,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,398,814.07. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Artur Bergman sold 265,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $6,039,350.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 275,234 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $5,658,811.04.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 31,079 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $643,024.51.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Artur Bergman sold 24,532 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $516,643.92.

On Friday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 869 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $15,207.50.

On Monday, February 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $683,200.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 34,576 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $694,977.60.

On Thursday, February 19th, Artur Bergman sold 39,881 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $753,352.09.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Artur Bergman sold 18,338 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $321,465.14.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $701,200.00.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 15,186,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

More Fastly News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

RBC Capital raised its price target on FSLY to $20 (from $12) while keeping a Sector Perform rating, citing improved execution and potential multiple expansion after meetings with management — this gives institutional investors a fundamental rationale for the rally.

Market momentum after Fastly's February results has driven strong recent gains and elevated trading; traders appear to be chasing improved results and outlook, which helps explain today's above-average volume.

Institutional ownership is high (~79.7%), and several funds have adjusted stakes recently — this concentration can both stabilize the stock and amplify moves when institutions rebalance.

Repeated, sizable insider selling: CTO Artur Bergman has sold multiple blocks of shares (including large filings on March 2, 9 and 10) and the CEO reported a sale as well. These large, serial disposals (multi-million-dollar totals) can trigger short-term profit‑taking and signal insiders reducing exposure.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Featured Articles

