Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.71 and last traded at $144.96. Approximately 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42.

Exchange Bank, a subsidiary of Exchange Bank Holding Company (OTCMKTS: EXSR), is a Santa Rosa, California–based community bank offering a full suite of retail and commercial banking services. With a focus on personalized customer service, the bank provides deposit products, lending solutions and digital banking tools to individuals, families and businesses across Northern California.

On the retail side, Exchange Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic banking and mobile services.

