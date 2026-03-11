Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Posts Earnings Results

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 43.76%.

Here are the key takeaways from Evolv Technologies’ conference call:

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Raised 2026 outlook — management increased full-year revenue guidance to $172–$178M, expects ARR of $145–$150M (20–25% growth), plans to exceed 10,000 deployed units, and targets high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margins.

— management increased full-year revenue guidance to $172–$178M, expects ARR of $145–$150M (20–25% growth), plans to exceed 10,000 deployed units, and targets high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margins. Strong 2025 results — Q4 revenue was $38.5M (+32% YoY), full-year revenue $145.9M (+40% YoY), ARR $120.5M (+21% YoY), RPO $293.4M, and ~8,000 systems deployed screening millions daily.

— Q4 revenue was $38.5M (+32% YoY), full-year revenue $145.9M (+40% YoY), ARR $120.5M (+21% YoY), RPO $293.4M, and ~8,000 systems deployed screening millions daily. Business model shift to direct fulfillment — bringing purchase subscriptions in-house is increasing captured revenue, ARR and RPO over time but caused a near-term adjusted gross margin headwind and a ~$1M one-time service accrual.

— bringing purchase subscriptions in-house is increasing captured revenue, ARR and RPO over time but caused a near-term adjusted gross margin headwind and a ~$1M one-time service accrual. Product and market traction — early demand for the eXpedite autonomous bag-screening product (65 customers) plus continued Gen 2 upgrades, new wins across education, healthcare, sports, and a preferred-provider designation with the American Hospital Association support expansion.

— early demand for the eXpedite autonomous bag-screening product (65 customers) plus continued Gen 2 upgrades, new wins across education, healthcare, sports, and a preferred-provider designation with the American Hospital Association support expansion. Improving profitability and cash — fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA (2025 adjusted EBITDA $11.1M vs. a $21M loss in 2024), cash and marketable securities rose to $69M, and management expects to be cash-flow positive in H2 2026.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EVLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,394. The company has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.91.

Key Stories Impacting Evolv Technologies

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolv Technologies this week:

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.