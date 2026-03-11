ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2216 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 8.3% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA CEFD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing. CEFs that trade at discount receive higher weights. CEFD was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

