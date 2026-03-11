EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,733 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the February 12th total of 11,183 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EssilorLuxottica Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.11. 33,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. EssilorLuxottica has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $186.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

