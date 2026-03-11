Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pool Q4 Earnings

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Pool in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cfra raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $208.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool has a 52 week low of $204.16 and a 52 week high of $364.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks issued modest raises for a couple of quarters (Q2 2026 to $5.28 and Q2 2027 to $5.89), suggesting some seasonal strength remains in mid‑year demand.

Zacks issued modest raises for a couple of quarters (Q2 2026 to $5.28 and Q2 2027 to $5.89), suggesting some seasonal strength remains in mid‑year demand. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/consumer interest stories highlight product innovation and safety trends that could support long‑term demand for pool supplies and equipment. Examples include humidity control guidance for indoor pools. DCA Addresses Humidity Control for Indoor Pool Facilities

Industry/consumer interest stories highlight product innovation and safety trends that could support long‑term demand for pool supplies and equipment. Examples include humidity control guidance for indoor pools. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer awareness pieces on pool safety and new pool tech (robotic cleaners, AI swim jets) suggest continued retail/DIY interest but are not company‑specific catalysts. Must-have pool safety products for families iGarden Swim Jet X Series Aiper Experts Duo Uses Cognitive AI to Clean Your Pool

Consumer awareness pieces on pool safety and new pool tech (robotic cleaners, AI swim jets) suggest continued retail/DIY interest but are not company‑specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term and FY forecasts: FY2026 lowered to $10.95 (from $11.44) and FY2027 to $12.15 (from $12.61); Q1 2026 trimmed to $1.32 (from $1.48); Q3/Q4 and other quarterly estimates were also reduced. Those downward revisions signal Zacks expects weaker margin or sales cadence than previously modeled and are the primary driver of the share weakness.

Zacks cut multiple near‑term and FY forecasts: FY2026 lowered to $10.95 (from $11.44) and FY2027 to $12.15 (from $12.61); Q1 2026 trimmed to $1.32 (from $1.48); Q3/Q4 and other quarterly estimates were also reduced. Those downward revisions signal Zacks expects weaker margin or sales cadence than previously modeled and are the primary driver of the share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered Q4 estimates (Q4 2026 to $0.89 and Q4 2027 to $0.95 from higher prior marks), reinforcing the view of softer late‑season results and adding pressure to consensus near‑term earnings visibility.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

