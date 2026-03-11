Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NX Q3 Earnings

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

NX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $409.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is -6.08%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,484,751.26. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 887.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

