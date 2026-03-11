Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.07.

EOSE opened at $6.41 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $739,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 283,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 235,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,734.84. The trade was a 6.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company director David Urban bought 16,250 shares (~$100k) on March 9–10, increasing his stake by ~35% — a vote of confidence from management that can support sentiment for investors. SEC Form 4

Company director David Urban bought 16,250 shares (~$100k) on March 9–10, increasing his stake by ~35% — a vote of confidence from management that can support sentiment for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures for early March in public summaries are inconsistent (zeros/NaN entries), making it unclear whether short activity is materially influencing intraday moves; treat short-interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish confirmed numbers.

Reported short-interest figures for early March in public summaries are inconsistent (zeros/NaN entries), making it unclear whether short activity is materially influencing intraday moves; treat short-interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish confirmed numbers. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging Eos misled investors about manufacturing, production timing and revenue guidance following a ~39% stock drop — this increases legal risk, potential damages, and continued headline-driven volatility. BFA Law class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or solicited plaintiffs in securities class actions alleging Eos misled investors about manufacturing, production timing and revenue guidance following a ~39% stock drop — this increases legal risk, potential damages, and continued headline-driven volatility. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary note the lawsuits are testing the company’s production claims and investor confidence — expect continued scrutiny on Eos’s manufacturing execution and any forward guidance. Yahoo Finance

Coverage and commentary note the lawsuits are testing the company’s production claims and investor confidence — expect continued scrutiny on Eos’s manufacturing execution and any forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets after the company’s earnings miss and revenue shortfall, increasing downside pressure from sell-side revisions and weaker-than-expected near-term fundamentals. MSN / price-target coverage

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

