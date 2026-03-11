Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $97,550.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 160,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,692.11. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 5,042,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,645,896. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 28.34 and a current ratio of 30.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 67.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

