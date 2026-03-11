Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $28.10. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) shares last traded at $27.2340, with a volume of 25,649 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor) is Argentina’s largest electricity distribution company by customer base and network extension. Established in 1992 as part of the country’s energy sector privatization, Edenor holds the exclusive concession to distribute and sell electricity in the northern and northwestern areas of Greater Buenos Aires. The company’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EDN, reflecting its role as a key participant in Argentina’s regulated power market.

Edenor’s primary business activity is the purchase of high-voltage electricity from generators and its subsequent transformation, distribution and retail sale to end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.