Employers (NYSE:EIG) Insider Sells $196,450.00 in Stock

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,980.16. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Employers Stock Down 0.4%

EIG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Employers Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $771.86 million, a PE ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Employers had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.26%.The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Employers by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Employers by 230.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Employers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

