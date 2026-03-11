easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Purchases 37 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 37 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.

easyJet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 397.80. 21,675,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,205,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 477.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 389.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 590.60. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of easyJet to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 to GBX 400 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 535 to GBX 465 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 625.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

