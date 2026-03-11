Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director James Mitarotonda Acquires 2,342 Shares of Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda purchased 2,342 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $43,889.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 642,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,489.08. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.97.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $248.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.68 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eastern by 82.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastern by 295.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.
The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.
