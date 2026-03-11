E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Scripps Purchases 3,077 Shares of Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,277.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,421 shares in the company, valued at $62,273.44. This trade represents a 29.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elizabeth Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 2,324 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,295.32.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Elizabeth Scripps acquired 2,099 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $8,752.83.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.54. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Key Headlines Impacting E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting E.W. Scripps this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts set an average price target of $6.95 for SSP, signaling material upside from current levels and providing a justification for investor buying interest. E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP) Receives $6.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Analysts set an average price target of $6.95 for SSP, signaling material upside from current levels and providing a justification for investor buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 159,515 shares at about $4.64 (a ~27% increase in her holding) — a large, high‑visibility insider buy that typically signals confidence in the stock. SEC Filing – Margaret Scripps Klenzing

Major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 159,515 shares at about $4.64 (a ~27% increase in her holding) — a large, high‑visibility insider buy that typically signals confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Other significant insider purchases reported: Corina S. Granado (79,758 shares), Eaton M. Scripps (41,017 shares), Anthony S. Granado (multiple buys totaling >12k shares), and Elizabeth Scripps (3,077 shares) — collective buys by major holders strengthen the bullish signal. (Individual SEC links: Corina Corina S. Granado SEC Filing ; Eaton Eaton M. Scripps SEC Filing ; Anthony/Elizabeth filings listed in news feed.)

Other significant insider purchases reported: Corina S. Granado (79,758 shares), Eaton M. Scripps (41,017 shares), Anthony S. Granado (multiple buys totaling >12k shares), and Elizabeth Scripps (3,077 shares) — collective buys by major holders strengthen the bullish signal. (Individual SEC links: Corina ; Eaton ; Anthony/Elizabeth filings listed in news feed.) Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the reports is inconsistent / shows 0 shares (and NaN increases), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal from these snapshots; treat the short-interest figures as unreliable until confirmed by an exchange report.

Short-interest data in the reports is inconsistent / shows 0 shares (and NaN increases), so there’s no clear short-pressure signal from these snapshots; treat the short-interest figures as unreliable until confirmed by an exchange report. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain mixed: SSP posted a quarterly EPS miss on Feb. 25 and carries a high debt-to-equity ratio (~3.13). Those factors are longer‑term headwinds that can limit sustained upside absent improving cash flow or margin guidance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

