e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.56 and last traded at $74.00. 826,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,123,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.44.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $7,436,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 131,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,206,000 after buying an additional 95,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,377,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

