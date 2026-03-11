DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,563 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the February 12th total of 12,246 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,057,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 684,776 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3,970.6% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 425,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 414,733 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,973,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

KTF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,811. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

