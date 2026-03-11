Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Dutch Bros worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,593,000 after buying an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,517,000 after acquiring an additional 967,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,266,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Key Dutch Bros News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.