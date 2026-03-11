DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 828 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the February 12th total of 4,665 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,483 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2%

DCMT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 4,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $32.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

