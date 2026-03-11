Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,390.24. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.