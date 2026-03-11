Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.99 on March 30th

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.99 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 14.4% increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7%

DPZ traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $397.59. 689,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.27. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $370.70 and a one year high of $499.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.