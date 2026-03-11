Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $404.00 and last traded at $399.02. Approximately 516,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 553,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.72.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

