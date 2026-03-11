Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Short Interest Up 993.7% in February

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 26,752 shares, a growth of 993.7% from the February 12th total of 2,446 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 74,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of ELIL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 48,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,983. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

