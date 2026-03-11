Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Short Interest Up 185.0% in February

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,961 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the February 12th total of 7,355 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,482 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,482 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DXIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXIV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.
