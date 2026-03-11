Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from Dianthus Therapeutics’ conference call:

for the CAPTIVATE trial after the planned interim responder analysis — management says the Part A responder target was met earlier than expected for the 300 mg q2w regimen. The study design was revised — the 600 mg arm is being dropped and Part B will be a 2‑arm blinded RCT (300 mg q2w vs placebo), reducing Part B enrollment from 192 to 128 and lowering overall Part A dosing from 480 to 256 patients to accelerate timelines.

reported, including no clinical signs of autoimmune activation, no worrisome bacterial infections, and no safety-related discontinuations. Management raised the Part A responder target from 40% to 50% but did not disclose specific responder rates or patient‑level data to protect trial integrity and cautioned the update is based on an interim analysis with a relatively small cohort.

Multiple upcoming catalysts and solid funding — company expects CIDP top‑line later this year, plans a gMG Phase 3 start in mid‑2026, MMN and DNTH212 milestones in 2024, and reported approximately $514 million in cash to fund operations into 2028.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7%

DNTH stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management announced an early “GO” decision based on an interim responder analysis for the phase‑3 CAPTIVATE trial in CIDP, signaling strong enough early efficacy to proceed — a major program‑level catalyst that investors view as validating pipeline value. Read More.

Management announced an early “GO” decision based on an interim responder analysis for the phase‑3 CAPTIVATE trial in CIDP, signaling strong enough early efficacy to proceed — a major program‑level catalyst that investors view as validating pipeline value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Reports of encouraging early CIDP trial data and positive interim results drove headlines and immediate buying interest, cited by multiple outlets as the proximate cause of buyer enthusiasm. Read More.

Reports of encouraging early CIDP trial data and positive interim results drove headlines and immediate buying interest, cited by multiple outlets as the proximate cause of buyer enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised ratings/targets after the clinical update: HC Wainwright raised its target to $130 and Truist raised its target to $110; Raymond James, Robert W. Baird and others also issued bullish actions — these upgrades add buy‑side validation and lift sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Several firms raised ratings/targets after the clinical update: HC Wainwright raised its target to $130 and Truist raised its target to $110; Raymond James, Robert W. Baird and others also issued bullish actions — these upgrades add buy‑side validation and lift sentiment. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and coverage expansion (Guggenheim reiteration, multiple firms updating models) is increasing visibility and trading volume — supportive for momentum but not a direct operational change. Read More.

Analyst commentary and coverage expansion (Guggenheim reiteration, multiple firms updating models) is increasing visibility and trading volume — supportive for momentum but not a direct operational change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed new AI‑integration related cyber/privacy risks in filings — a disclosure item investors should monitor but not an immediate operational event. Read More.

The company disclosed new AI‑integration related cyber/privacy risks in filings — a disclosure item investors should monitor but not an immediate operational event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dianthus launched and then priced a sizable underwritten offering (initially $400M announced, later upsized and priced ~$625M at $81 per share with pre‑funded warrants) — proceeds bolster the balance sheet but the transaction is dilutive and often pressuring to the share price. Read More.

Dianthus launched and then priced a sizable underwritten offering (initially $400M announced, later upsized and priced ~$625M at $81 per share with pre‑funded warrants) — proceeds bolster the balance sheet but the transaction is dilutive and often pressuring to the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results showed a larger than expected loss (Q4 EPS miss) — a reminder the company is still pre‑revenue and unprofitable, which raises execution risk if clinical programs stall. Read More.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

