Dakota Gold Corp. $DC Position Lowered by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,240 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Dakota Gold by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold Price Performance

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $731.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dakota Gold

Insider Activity at Dakota Gold

In other news, CFO Shawn Campbell sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $148,873.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,312.52. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Quartermain sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,493,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,553,518.72. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 338,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,337 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dakota Gold

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.