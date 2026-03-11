DA Davidson Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $6.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 21,877,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,680. Domo has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $211.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Beating estimates: Domo reported adjusted EPS of $0.03 vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $79.6M, topping Street estimates — a primary catalyst for the rally. Business Wire Q4 Release

Beating estimates: Domo reported adjusted EPS of $0.03 vs. a consensus loss and revenue of $79.6M, topping Street estimates — a primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong billings and retention: Management reported record Q4 billings of $111.2M, 88% gross retention, subscription revenue growth and an 8% increase in Subscription RPO — signals of healthy customer momentum. MSN: AI strategy & billings

Strong billings and retention: Management reported record Q4 billings of $111.2M, 88% gross retention, subscription revenue growth and an 8% increase in Subscription RPO — signals of healthy customer momentum. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: The beat and metrics drove a sharp after-hours/premarket pop and heavy volume as traders repositioned into the stock. Benzinga: Movers/Premarket

Market reaction: The beat and metrics drove a sharp after-hours/premarket pop and heavy volume as traders repositioned into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone mixed: Some firms kept positive ratings but trimmed price targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald cut its PT while maintaining an overweight rating), reflecting cautious optimism. Benzinga: Price target update

Analyst tone mixed: Some firms kept positive ratings but trimmed price targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald cut its PT while maintaining an overweight rating), reflecting cautious optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution: Several analysts adopted a wait‑and‑watch stance despite the quarter, signaling that the beat may not yet change longer‑term conviction. Seeking Alpha: Analyst reaction

Analyst caution: Several analysts adopted a wait‑and‑watch stance despite the quarter, signaling that the beat may not yet change longer‑term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Light FY‑2027 revenue guide: Management issued FY‑2027 revenue guidance (~$317M) below consensus (~$353M), a clear headwind that can limit the rally unless growth outlook improves.

Light FY‑2027 revenue guide: Management issued FY‑2027 revenue guidance (~$317M) below consensus (~$353M), a clear headwind that can limit the rally unless growth outlook improves. Negative Sentiment: Debt and competitive risks: Commentators note substantial company debt, competitive headwinds and existing bearish analyst ratings that could cap upside. Blockonomi: Debt concerns

Debt and competitive risks: Commentators note substantial company debt, competitive headwinds and existing bearish analyst ratings that could cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Short interest: Although reported short interest has shifted month-to-month, a meaningful percentage of the float remains shorted, which can add volatility and pressure if fundamentals disappoint.

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

