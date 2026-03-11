CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.42. CyberAgent shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.61.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo‐based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance‐based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

