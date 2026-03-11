Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60 Customers Bancorp 1 3 5 2 2.73

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $88.18, indicating a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 15.15% 9.12% 0.83% Customers Bancorp 15.15% 14.05% 1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Customers Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $730.38 million 1.90 $110.68 million $2.36 13.40 Customers Bancorp $1.48 billion 1.54 $224.09 million $6.20 10.72

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Dime Community Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, and healthcare and financial institutions group; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, such as variable rate loans secured by collateral pools to private debt funds; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, a blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

