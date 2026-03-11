Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cuisine Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.
Cuisine Solutions, trading on the OTC Market under the ticker CUSI, is a global producer and distributor of sous-vide prepared proteins and culinary solutions. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and supply of high-quality, precisely cooked proteins, vegetables and sauces for the foodservice, retail and specialty markets. Leveraging proprietary low-temperature cooking and cryogenic freezing technologies, Cuisine Solutions delivers consistent flavor, texture and food safety standards across its product lines.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of sous-vide entrée items, including beef, poultry, seafood and plant-based proteins, as well as complementary sauces and accompaniments.
