Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $958.00 million, a P/E ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Cronos Group by 5,733.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group’s business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company’s branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

