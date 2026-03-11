Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Trading Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.08 and last traded at GBX 2.08. 983,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,405,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.34. The company has a market cap of £7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

