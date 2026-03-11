Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $115.98. 7,134,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,261,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $56,680,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,276,000. The trade was a 48.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,892,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,855,606.32. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 861,101 shares of company stock valued at $126,611,953 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. BDFS Capital LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

