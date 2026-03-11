Costain Group (LON:COST) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 to GBX 240 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Costain Group Stock Up 1.0%

COST traded up GBX 2 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,064,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,149. The company has a market cap of £540.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 87.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.01.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costain Group will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

