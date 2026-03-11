Costain Group (LON:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Record forward work of GBP 7 billion (up 30% y/y), with ~90% of FY‑2026 forecast revenue secured and a broader customer mix across nuclear, water, energy and aviation, underpinning expected growth and a “step change” in 2027.

Board increased shareholder returns — higher FY‑2025 dividend and a new share buyback for 2026 — enabled by strong cash generation and a favourable triennial pension outcome that removes near‑term cash contributions. Group revenue fell ~16% to GBP 1.0bn due to contract completions and client rephasing (notably historic RDP road projects, HS2 timing and AMP transitions), and central costs rose, presenting a short‑term volume headwind despite margin gains and management’s confidence in 2026–27 recovery.

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 199.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.50. The stock has a market cap of £531.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 190 to GBX 210 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

